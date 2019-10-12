Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pritchard Capital

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by research analysts at Pritchard Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Pritchard Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $49,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

