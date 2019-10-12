Morgan Stanley Increases Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $83.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17. Leidos has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at $2,251,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $1,388,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 31.1% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 1,685.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Leidos by 57.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

