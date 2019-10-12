Morgan Stanley Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $180.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $197.00 price objective (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of DE traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $170.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.25. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $173.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,713,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,925,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,510,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20,513.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,451 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,781,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $392,652,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

