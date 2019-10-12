Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Gap Up to $8.36

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.36. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 148,580 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 1.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,959,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 68.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 537,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 295.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 618,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 462,235 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1,552.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 160,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

