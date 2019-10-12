Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 0.05% of Mobile Mini worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MINI. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI opened at $37.50 on Friday. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $150.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

MINI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.