MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) Insider Buys £19,720 in Stock

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) insider James Thomson bought 2,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,720 ($25,767.67).

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 798 ($10.43) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 820.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 819.57. The company has a market capitalization of $435.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. MJ Gleeson PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 940 ($12.28).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLE. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

