Mithril Price Reaches $0.0135 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Mithril has a market cap of $9.33 million and $759,772.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, DigiFinex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,279,402 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitForex, ZB.COM, FCoin, Ethfinex, Bithumb, DigiFinex, LBank, HitBTC, OKEx and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

