Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$22.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.00.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN traded down C$0.94 on Friday, hitting C$22.70. 442,217 shares of the company traded hands. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.50. The company has a market cap of $560.06 million and a PE ratio of 4.98.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

