Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.99

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$23.99 and last traded at C$23.64, with a volume of 97323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.90, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $560.06 million and a PE ratio of 4.98.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

