Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. 548,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,946. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 132,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 51,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

