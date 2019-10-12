Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the August 30th total of 205,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 678.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $0.97 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

