MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Update

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the August 30th total of 113,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MICT stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.08% of MICT worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MICT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,471. MICT has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MICT had a negative return on equity of 724.82% and a negative net margin of 30.88%.

About MICT

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

