MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have outperformed the industry year to date. It remains well poised to deliver improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and an improving housing market. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gain from FHA, it anticipates strong writing in 2019. Insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims will solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Positive credit trends, increasing persistency and low expense ratio are tailwinds. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will dent capital flexibility. Increase in debt level along with lower interest coverage ratio concerns. High underwriting and other expenses will weigh on margin expansion.”

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.05. 2,470,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,769. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.