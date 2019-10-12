Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Shares Up 0.5%

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €104.25 ($121.22) and last traded at €103.85 ($120.76), 480,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €103.35 ($120.17).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €99.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10.

Merck KGaA Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

