Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Receives “Top pick” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 242 ($3.16).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 201.10 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.20. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 209.30 ($2.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.