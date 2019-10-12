Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.76, 347,486 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,145,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. WBB Securities downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on Melinta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melinta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.
About Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT)
Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.
