Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.76, 347,486 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,145,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. WBB Securities downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on Melinta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melinta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.50). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 135.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

