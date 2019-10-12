Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Medidata Solutions posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDSO. Guggenheim lowered Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $92.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medidata Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDSO. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at $130,872,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at $70,980,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 82.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,569,000 after purchasing an additional 471,628 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 449.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,437,000 after purchasing an additional 374,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medidata Solutions stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,093. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Medidata Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.87.

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

