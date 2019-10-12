Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Medidata Solutions posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDSO. Guggenheim lowered Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $92.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medidata Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDSO. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at $130,872,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at $70,980,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 82.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,569,000 after purchasing an additional 471,628 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 449.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,437,000 after purchasing an additional 374,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medidata Solutions stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,093. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Medidata Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.87.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medidata Solutions (MDSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.