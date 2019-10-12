Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,836,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,668,000 after buying an additional 162,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after buying an additional 1,329,336 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after buying an additional 6,475,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,947,000 after buying an additional 89,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,513,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,389,000 after buying an additional 368,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $81.99.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

