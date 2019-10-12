Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,278,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,534.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 177,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 170,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,408,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,630,000 after acquiring an additional 162,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,708,000 after acquiring an additional 148,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,336,000 after acquiring an additional 113,993 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $119.48. 29,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,294. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $121.33.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

