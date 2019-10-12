Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 34.9% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 34.9% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Novartis stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.14. 392,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,232. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

