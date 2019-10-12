Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $22.44 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 576.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,727 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 14.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,210 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,191,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,335 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 198,207.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,532,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,541,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,567,000 after acquiring an additional 737,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,072. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

