Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Home Depot by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 22.0% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.65.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.68. 1,133,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,388. The company has a market cap of $248.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

