Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Raised by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.15. 193,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,624. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $161.82 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens set a $230.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.90.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

