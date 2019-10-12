Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 94000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

