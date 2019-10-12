Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $567.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) will post $567.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Matson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $566.10 million and the highest is $568.91 million. Matson reported sales of $589.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Matson will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matson.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.55 million. Matson had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MATX. ValuEngine upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $565,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $123,921.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Matson by 38.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $78,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. 258,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.61. Matson has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $42.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

