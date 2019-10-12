Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Update

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,600 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the August 30th total of 422,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 890,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 574,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 71,407 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 473,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 140,768 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 262,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. 500,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 73.50%. The company had revenue of $122.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.