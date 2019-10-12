MassGrid (MGD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, MassGrid has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. MassGrid has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $555.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MassGrid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,329.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.07 or 0.02164319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.49 or 0.02698213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00670715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00647840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00056652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00442968 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 136,315,466 coins and its circulating supply is 74,855,094 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

