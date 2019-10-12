Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Trimmed by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 2.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Shares of MAR traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

