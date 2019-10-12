Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marlin Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NASDAQ MRLN opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $292.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.95. Marlin Business Services has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRLN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 478,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $823,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

