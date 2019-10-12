Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Shares Purchased by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.49% of Marcus worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 3,288.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the second quarter worth $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the second quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the second quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. Marcus Corp has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Marcus had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.