Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of MCS opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. Marcus has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $45.82.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.65 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Marcus’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 69.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 855,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after acquiring an additional 352,110 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 28.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 698,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after acquiring an additional 156,626 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Marcus during the second quarter valued at $2,948,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,417,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,634,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

