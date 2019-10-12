Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

