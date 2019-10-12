Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,729,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,701,000 after purchasing an additional 538,922 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,088,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,173,000 after purchasing an additional 454,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,019,000 after purchasing an additional 428,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,699,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,969,454,000 after purchasing an additional 388,759 shares during the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $131.15.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.93.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

