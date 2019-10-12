Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,655 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 53,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of HTA opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

