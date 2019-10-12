Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,685 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Liberty Property Trust worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 432.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of LPT stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

