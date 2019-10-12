Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 615,813 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,422,548 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,813 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.89% of Transocean worth $24,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 74.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 83.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 46,394 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 0.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,160,885 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,041,000 after buying an additional 1,375,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.39 on Friday. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $162,915. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

