Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,269,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,727,000 after buying an additional 8,716,823 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter worth $240,779,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 17,667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,805,000 after buying an additional 2,196,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,555,000 after buying an additional 2,064,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,542,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,081,000 after buying an additional 1,300,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus set a $81.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.

STI stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $69.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

