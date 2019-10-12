Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Makita from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. Makita has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

