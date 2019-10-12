Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $92,027.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $149,293. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 563,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 504,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

