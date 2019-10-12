MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MAG opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.