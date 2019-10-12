Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDGL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $134.00 target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.11.

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 97,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,237. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $219.61.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

