MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MTSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.12.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. 369,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,944. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.04 and a beta of 1.87. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 76.27%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,853,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,665,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,360 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,843,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,842,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,998,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

