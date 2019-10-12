LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Citigroup

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.94.

LYB traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,446. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.2% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 340.0% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

