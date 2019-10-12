Lycopodium (ASX:LYL) Shares Down 0.7%

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$5.30 ($3.76) and last traded at A$5.30 ($3.76), 13,648 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.34 ($3.79).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$5.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $212.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89.

Get Lycopodium alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Lycopodium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

In other Lycopodium news, insider Rodney (Rod) Leonard sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.32 ($3.77), for a total transaction of A$5,321,000.00 ($3,773,758.87).

About Lycopodium (ASX:LYL)

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering consultancy services in the mining, metallurgical, rail, and manufacturing industries. The company provides feasibility studies, value engineering, and project development and implementation services to junior exploration companies and multinational producers; design, engineering, and project management solutions to the manufacturing and renewable energy facilities in Australia and South East Asia; and engineering, asset management, architecture, and professional infrastructure project consultancy services to private and public clients in Australia.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lycopodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycopodium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.