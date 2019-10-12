Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $2.08. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 93 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Luby’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luby’s stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Luby’s worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

