LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LSB Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE LXU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 96,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,009. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $121.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Roedel purchased 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $103,727.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,382.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn F. White purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 49,020 shares of company stock worth $245,029 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 331.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 460,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

