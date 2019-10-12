Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was downgraded by Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Lonestar Resources US stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 46,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $62.83 million, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.97. Lonestar Resources US has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $9.40.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter worth $178,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 129.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 114,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 64,476 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 10.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.