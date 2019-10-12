Locus Chain (LOCUS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.00

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and $7.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00207920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.01040931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087647 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,847,258 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

