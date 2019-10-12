Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.46. The company had a trading volume of 92,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,452. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $399.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.64.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

