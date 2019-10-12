Litex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.80 Million (LXT)

Litex (CURRENCY:LXT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Litex has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Litex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litex has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar. One Litex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00208887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.01033795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00088215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Litex

Litex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,999,987 tokens. Litex’s official website is litex.io . Litex’s official Twitter account is @litex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Litex

Litex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litex using one of the exchanges listed above.

